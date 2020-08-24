Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has finally opened up about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. In an interview with Zoom Digital, Sanjay said, "It has been delayed by the ongoing pandemic, but we are hopeful that it will happen very soon".

However, Shanaya has already forayed in the Hindi film industry as an assistant director in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her proud daddy took to Instagram to share a note for Shanaya.

Sharing the pictures of Shanaya from the sets of the film, he wrote, “I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too, loved #gunjansaxena, looking forward to your next! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix (sic)."

The film is a biopic based on the life of the first Indian female Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor played the titular role in the film. The project also starred Angad Bedi , Pankaj Tripathi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The film was released on August 12 on OTT platform Netflix.