Shanaya Kapoor’s Crazy Girls’ Night With Ananya Panday And Navya Nanda

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to share a slew of goofy pictures with her friends—actress Ananya Panday and superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. In the photos, the three close friends can be seen enjoying a crazy girls’ night and striking funny poses for the camera. The trio dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. While Shanaya was seen rocking a black sleeveless mock neck crop top and a pair of ripped jeans, Ananya sported a black lace-up crop top that she teamed with blue frayed denim. On the other hand, Navya looked stunning in an all-black sleeveless top and flared pants.

In the post, the star kid wrote it is her kind of craziness. As soon as she shared the photographs, many of her fans and friends appreciated their look and bonding. Her father dropped the funniest comment as he jokingly complained about not being able to get any sleep because of their girls’ night which indicates that the friends had met at Shanaya’s house. His daughter replied that he too can “come out” of his room and “join” them. Her mother Maheep Kapoor and Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey were all hearts for the girls.

Ananya, Navya and Shanaya are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes superstar Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. However, she could not join them in the get-together as she is currently studying in New York.

The mothers of Ananya and Shanaya too have been friends for more than 25 years now. They even featured in Netflix’s smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The web series also starred actress Neelam Kothari and actor-director Sohail Khan’s wife, Seema Khan.

Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in a rom-com love triangle opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani.

