Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film Bedhadak Not Shelved, Clarifies Karan Johar, See Post

Amid rumors that Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Bedhadak has been shelved, Karan Johar took to social media to clarify and announce that the film is under production. The film stars Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya, along with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Sharing a photo of the three lead actors of the film, Karan wrote, “@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!”

Take a look:

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds stating that the Dharma Productions film ‘has been shelved/indefinitely postponed.’ The project was announced this year.

When the project was announced, Shanaya excitedly shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!” Karan was also looking forward to the launch.

Before Bedhadak, Shanaya Kapoor worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Meanwhile, Bedhadak’s lead actor Lashya was slated to make his debut alongside Shanya’s cousin Janhvi in Dostana 2. However, the film got shelved due to Karan’s differences with actor Kartik Aaryan who was also part of this sequel to the 2008 release Dostana.

Talking of Karan Johar, the filmmaker can currently be seen on his talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Two episodes have already been aired with were graced by Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan. He is also busy directing the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which sees Alia and Ranveer reunite on-screen after Gully Boy. The film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.