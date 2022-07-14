Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film Bedhadak Shelved? Here's What We Know

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut under the wings of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Her debut project was announced this year with much fanfare. Karan and Shanaya had revealed that she would be making her debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Posters of the same were also released. However, it is now claimed that the film has been shelved.

According to a report by Zoom, the Dharma Productions film ‘has been shelved/indefinitely postponed.’ Shanaya, Karan, and Dharma are yet to react to the claims.

Shanaya’s debut has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. However, after she worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the speculation of her filmy debut gained prominence.

When the project was announced, Shanaya excitedly shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!” Karan was also looking forward to the launch.

“Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen.” Shanaya announced her association with the project with these words: “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bedhadak’s lead actor Lashya was slated to make his debut alongside Shanya’s cousin Janhvi in Dostana 2. However, the film got shelved due to Karan’s differences with actor Kartik Aaryan who was also part of this sequel to the 2008 release Dostana.

