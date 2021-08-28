Shanaya Kapoor's 'Favourite PJs' Post Prompts Hilarious Exchange With Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Friday posted on her Instagram account a few photographs in her “favourite pyjamas". The caption to the post read, “Last night wearing my favourite PJs… hehe, I had to capture the moment (with lots of emojis)." In the photos, Shanaya can be seen laying on her bed and only her upper half is visible.

Shanaya’s friend and actress Ananya Panday dropped a hilarious comment on her post. “These are not your PJs, please don’t lie to the world." Replying to Ananya’s comment, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: “They are what the hell I got in purple-pink. See Snapchat rn (right now)."

Responding to Ananya’s hilarious comment, a fan wrote, “Omg Ananya (with laughing and a heart emoji)". Another user said: “Burn (with a laughing emoji).”

Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post also got a sarcastic comment from her friend Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. “Thanks for the update," to which Shanaya replied in the comments section, “Don’t irritate. I won’t call you back."

Showing love to Shanaya, her mom Maheep Kapoor also dropped pink hearts in the comment section of the post.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday daughter of Chunky Pandey and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter, are BFFs (Best Friends Forever) since childhood.

Shanaya is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood through a Dharma Productions project. As per sources, Shanaya has joined Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

In March this year, Shanaya announced her new film on her Instagram account in a post. “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

