Shanaya Kapoor’s Latest Post is All About Embracing Your True Self

Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut, is already a star on Instagram. The aspiring actress regularly shares stunning pictures of herself and is often seen advocating self care. Her latest post on the photo sharing app is all about embracing one’s true self.

In her Instagram reel, she has put a filter on one side while the other side has no filter. In the clip, she has made different expressions and has creatively moved her face so that the viewers can clearly see the difference. To add to the saas quotient of the clip, Shanaya has added the track, The Journey by Sol Rising.

Reacting to the clip, her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Majority of her Insta fam has loved the video and have shared their appreciation by dropping heart, fire and kiss emojis. A bunch of users have lauded her by writing, “love you Shanaya," “you are the future star." A couple of people who thought that she has put on make up in her no filter side also voiced their opinion in the comments section.

One user, who was totally mind blown by her beauty, said, “There isn’t a word in dictionary to describe how beautiful you are," while another person who shared the same sentiment wrote, “You’re naturally so beautiful Shanaya."

In another post, the star kid shared a picture of herself and urged her Insta fam to indulge in self care. In the snap, she can be seen wearing a leopard swim suit and has wrapped her head with a towel. Captioning her gorgeous photo, she wrote, “Self care is the best care.” This post garnered a lot of attention on the internet. Her close friend Suhana Khan and parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor were also quick to drop their comments on the post.

Meanwhile, the stunning diva will begin working on her debut movie bankrolled by Dharma Productions in July.

As of now, no other detail about the film is known.