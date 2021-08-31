Shanaya Kapoor’s Spaghetti Mess Gets a Huge Shout Out From Karan Johar

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is a star kid everybody is waiting to see on the big screen. Even though her big break is yet to come, she recently flaunted her acting skills through a commercial. She is portraying as a beautiful model with all the capabilities but one; to eat spaghetti properly. Karan Johar, the sassy producer and director, shared the commercial showering her with praises and love.

Sharing the clip of the commercial on his Instagram handle, Karan, in the caption, wrote, “Oh My God! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a spaghetti bowl before? Thank you, @the_misfit_way, for this gem.”

The clip has gained roughly 3 lakh views and is flooded with comments and likes, including some from her friends and family. Shanaya’s father Sanjay and aunt Seema Khan, Sohail Khan’s spouse, dropped hearts and laughter in the comment. Shanoo Sharma, the casting director for movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, also left some tears of laughter in the comment box.

In the commercial, which is for a hair straightener, Shanaya is seen making sure that she looks fine while eating spaghetti like savages. First, she tries eating it with a fork but then when that doesn’t work out, she flips the fork and digs in the bowl with her hands. Towards the end, her face is covered with spaghetti sauce.

Shanaya Kapoor has previously worked as an assistant director for the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. However, she is all set to launch as an actor under the aegis of Dharma production, the launchpad for many actors and actresses. Karan, through an Instagram post, officially announced Shanaya’s association with the “DCA Squad.”

In the caption, Karan said, “Her diligence, enthusiasm, and perseverance are so amazing to see. Join us in showering your blessings as she begins her first film with Dharma Movies this July!”

