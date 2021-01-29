Shanaya Kapoor's Stunning Instagram Picture Attracts Praise From Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has shared a couple of pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram and also made her profile public. In the caption of one of the photographs, she wrote, “Turning a page” with a red-heart emoticon, probably hinting at beginning a new chapter in her life.

In the photographs, she is seen wearing a pair of ripped blue baggy denim with a white crop top and statement jewellery. Soon, Shanaya’s gal-pals and family flooded her posts with shout-outs and comments.

Navya Naveli, the grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, was among the first ones to comment. She posted two comments, one after the other. While the first comment stated: “WOOOOHOOOOO (sic)”, the next one said: “BIG MOVES (sic)”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, commented: “Omggggg (sic)”

Shanaya’s cousin, Khushi Kapoor, too, sent a big shout-out. She just wrote: “YES YES YES (sic)”

Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, commented: “Whooot whhoooottt (sic)”

There were comments from Shanaya’s uncle Anil Kapoor, his daughter Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor as well. Her other cousin, Arjun Kapoor too, welcomed her on Instagram. All of them complimented Shanaya for the photoshoot on their respective Instagram stories.

Apart from Suhana and Navya, Shanaya is also very good friends with Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya. On Thursday, all four of them shared a photograph of the quartet’s reunion. Clad in mini bodycon dresses, these star kids, though no strangers to glamour, surely did pack in a stylish punch.

Along with the photo of the reunion, Ananya also shared a throwback photograph of the four, and captioned it: “nothing really changes (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes) (sic)”, to which Suhana replied: “Uhh and I got taller (sic)”. In the throwback photograph, pint-sized versions of Shanaya, Ananya, Suhana and Navya can be seen posing in swimsuits.

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. Shanaya was born in November 1999. Apart from Rhea, Harshvardhan and Arjun, actors Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are her other cousins. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She also began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director for the Netflix film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which stars her cousin Janhvi in the lead role. In the recent Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, featuring her mother, Maheep, Shanaya featured in bits and pieces.