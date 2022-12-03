Shanaya Kapoor's Weekend Diaries is All About Sunset, Pink Sky and Happiness

Seems like Shanaya Kapoor is in the mood for some outdoor fun! The actress recently took to her social media and shared a glimpse of how she kick-started her weekend. And well, it was all about sunset, pink sky and happiness. Shanaya was able to capture the fiery orange tone of the sun as it slowly disappeared in her candid photos, away from the city bustle.

While the location is not known, the 23-year-old could be seen smiling and posing happily in one of the photos. In another photo, she opted for the ‘eating the sun’ pose. She captioned read - “I choose happy”. We bet her latest post will leave you craving a vacation. Check out the photos here-

Mom Maheep Kapoor and cousin Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Fans too poured their love for Shanaya by dropping heart emojis. One of the social media users wrote, “So pretty”, while another one said, “How someone could be so beautiful?”

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram is replete with photos from her childhood, events, birthday bashes and photoshoots. Previously, Shanaya attended an event and uploaded a slew of her ravishing photos in an all-white ensemble with crochet details. Talking about the outfit, the strappy white gown featured a deep neckline and cutout crochet work at the torso adding an edgy look to the outfit. She chose neon-coloured heels to add a contrast to her look and opted for glam make-up and gold hoop earrings.

Check out the photo here-

Maheep Kapoor wrote, “My love”. Khushi Kapoor also couldn't stop gushing over her look. She commented, “Sexy”, while Seema Sajdeh and BFF Suhana Khan dropped fire and eye-heart emojis. Suhana also wrote, “Wow this is insane”.

What do you think about the new photos?

Read all the Latest Movies News here