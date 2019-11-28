Shane Nigam's Mother Sunila Opens up About Controversy Around the Actor's Professionalism

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam, who made his major acting debut with the 2016 film Kismath, has landed himself into a series of controversies with filmmakers, and suggestion of his ban from the industry has also surfaced. The 23-year-old was quick to rise to fame due to his acting abilities and the kind of projects that came his way.

However, Nigam's mother Sunila has now spoken up on the issue. She said, "Neither social media nor the mainstream news organisations present our version of the events. In fact, nobody has sought our views so far."

In an interview to Onmanorama, Sunila recalled, "One day around 9am, I received a call from Sarath, director of the movie 'Veyil', the shooting of which was underway, that Shane had walked out of the location. I immediately called Shane and he told me that the previous day’s shooting had lasted till 2.30am and that my call had woken him up from sleep. He also informed me that the next schedule was at noon." Right after that, when she called back Sarath, an argument apparently erupted between the two.

Moreover, Sunila added that there were no complains about Nigam's behaviour from any other director in his previous projects. "You can check it out with them. Moreover, the makers of 'Ishq' told me that Shane's behaviour on the sets was very good. Now the director and producer of 'Qurbani' are prepared to resume the shooting any time," she added.

"Beyond this, Shane has also been accused of indulging in drugs. They say Shane smokes ganja and speaks under its influence. But won't it be me, his mother, who would be the first to know if he does such an act," asks Sunila.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.