Shane Nigam’s Ullasam Gets A Release Date

After a long wait, the release date of Shane Nigam’s Ullasam has been revealed. The film will hit the theatres on July 1. It is written by Praveen Balakrishnan. Actress Pavithra Lakshmi is playing the female lead in the film. Ullasam is Pavithra’s Malayalam debut film. The release date was revealed on Pavithra Lakshmi’s birthday, which was on June 16.

Sharing the release date, Shane Nigam wrote, “Join us in wishing our lady lead Pavithra Lakshmi a fantastic birthday! In theatres from July 1.” In the new poster of the film, the lead pair is seen doing a dance step. Pavithra Lakshmi replied to Shane and wrote, “Thank you so much, Shane.”

Ullasam is touted as a fun film and the teaser has left everyone excited.

Talking about the film and Shane Nigam’s character, director Jeevan Jojo told OTTplay, “Shane’s character doesn’t go through a sad phase at all in the movie; he laughs out loud and has a lot of fun in Ullasam. It’s also the first time he is playing such a character and he enjoyed it completely.”

Apart from Shane Nigam and Pavithra Lakshmi, the film also has Basil Joseph, Lishoy, Appukutty, Joji, Ambika and Nayana Elsa, Aju Varghese and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles.

Ullasam has been produced by Joe Kaithamattam and Christy Kaithamattom under the banner of Kaithamattam Brothers. Swaroop Philip is handling the cinematography. Shaan Rahman is composing the music and the lyrics have been penned by Harinarayanan.

On the work front, after Ullasam, Shane Nigam will be seen in TK Rajiv Kumar’s Bermuda. He was last seen in Bhoothakaalam, which was a hit.

