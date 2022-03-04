CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Shane Warne Dies At 52: Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute
1-MIN READ

Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Shane Warne (Photo: Instagram)

The news of Warne's death has left the world shocked and numb. Several Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal among others paid their tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Entertainment Bureau

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on the evening of March 4 in Thailand. The cricketer died of a suspected heart attack. He was 52. Soon after the news of Warne’s death, the world was left shocked and numb. Social media is flooded with fans expressing grief and paying tribute to the legendary cricketer, Bollywood is no different. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and expressed shock at the cricketer’s sudden demise.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped a picture of the legend along with a broken heart emoji. Sunny Deol also paid his tributes and wrote, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers." Urmila Matondkar also expressed shock at Warne’s death and Tweeted, “Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!!" Diana Penty also called it a sad day for cricket. Other celebrities who paid their tributes to the cricketer include Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Kapoor, Geeta Basra, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Post Remembering Shane Warne
Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Post
Rest in peace, Shane Warne!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

first published:March 04, 2022, 20:31 IST