Shane Warne Dies At 52: Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on the evening of March 4 in Thailand. The cricketer died of a suspected heart attack. He was 52. Soon after the news of Warne’s death, the world was left shocked and numb. Social media is flooded with fans expressing grief and paying tribute to the legendary cricketer, Bollywood is no different. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and expressed shock at the cricketer’s sudden demise.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped a picture of the legend along with a broken heart emoji. Sunny Deol also paid his tributes and wrote, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers." Urmila Matondkar also expressed shock at Warne’s death and Tweeted, “Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!!" Diana Penty also called it a sad day for cricket. Other celebrities who paid their tributes to the cricketer include Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Kapoor, Geeta Basra, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022

Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne.Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..!Rest in peace!!#ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia pic.twitter.com/UuBmyIt6bz— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 4, 2022

What a sad day for cricket. Just so hard to believe. Rest in power, Shane Warne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8eodRMeUfV— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 4, 2022

RIP Shane Warne!! 💔— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) March 4, 2022

Stunned. Saddened. Shocked. Shane Warne. Leaves us. RIP Champ. You will be missed dearly. #ripshanewarne pic.twitter.com/N0nb2N9Mp7— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 4, 2022

Rest in peace, Shane Warne!

