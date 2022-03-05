Shane Warne Wanted Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Him in a 'Hollywood Movie Shot for India'

Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s untimely demise not only left the cricket fraternity in shock but the Indian film industry, too, was found mourning. The 52-year-old cricketer was immensely popular in India and had a good rapport with some of the Bollywood stars as well. Once, Warne had revealed that he even has a Bollywood offer waiting for him.

Back in 2015, rumours were doing the rounds that Shane, who had retired by then will be featuring in a Bollywood film. The cricketer had confirmed the news as well. He had told PTI, “There is an offer. There is someone who has something for me."

However, he later revealed that an Indian production company was in talks to produce his biopic but things got delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. “A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India. And they’re basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they’ve ‘Hollywood-ised’ it. It’s all sorts of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll stuff," he had told news.com.au. The cricketer had also added that he wanted either Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to play him in the film.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on the evening of March 4 in Thailand. The cricketer died of a suspected heart attack. He was 52. Soon after the news of Warne’s death, the world was left shocked and numb. Social media is flooded with fans expressing grief and paying tribute to the legendary cricketer, Bollywood is no different. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and expressed shock at the cricketer’s sudden demise.

Rest in peace, Shane Warne!

