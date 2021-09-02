Shang-Chi Actor Awkwafina 'Loves' Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Recalls Their Fun Dinner Together

Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings actress Awkwafina loves Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Last month, the two stars met with Sandra Oh, Sonoya Mizuno, Michelle Yeoh and filmmaker Paul Feig in London for dinner. Now, in an interview, Awkwafina recalled their get together.

“That night was so fun. I love all of those ladies and we were all. That was a very special night. Honestly, I'd love to say that it was deep, awesome, like really deep conversations, but really mostly we were just laughing, telling jokes, goofing around. It's just so much fun hanging out with every single one of them. So, a really fun night and I love Priyanka,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Priyanka was busy shooting for the Amazon-backed project Citadel in London. She met the lovely ladies for dinner and documented a perfect moment on Instagram. She shared a happy photo on Instagram as the group posed with big smiles. Priyanka captioned the picture-perfect selfie, "When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table." Awkwafina commented,"I love you," following a couple of heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSjiskZtcvK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Awkwafina and Priyanka connected back in 2019. Awkwafina was the second guest on Priyanka’s show for her YouTube original series called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. The global star shared a selfie with the 33-year-old on Instagram. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Doing K-town with Awkwafina is the only way to do it.”

Citadel, also starring Richard Madden, is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers. Recently, Priyanka returned to America to attend husband, singer Nick Jonas' Remember This concert. Her upcoming projects include Sangeet Project, The Matrix Resurrections and a comedy film with Mindy Kaling. Priyanka will also be seen in Celine Dion and Sam Heughan starrer Text For You. Priyanka recently announced her next Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

