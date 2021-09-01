Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' New Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Connection With Iron Man

As Marvel fans brace themselves for the release of the upcoming superhero action film Shang Chi, it is becoming clearer with passing time that the movie has some connection to the Iron Man franchise. The recent trailer of Shang Chi shows how protagonist Master of Kung Fu, played by actor Simu Liu, decided to live a life different from what his father Wenwu has planned for him. A Ten Rings organization head, Wenwu — also known as the Mandarin -is played by veteran actor Tony Leung. At its core, the story of Shang Chi depicts the struggle between father and son, who has been trained to be "the Ten Rings’ greatest weapon.” Shang’s refusal to become an assassin and the subsequent clash between the Mandarin and Shang will form the major part of the upcoming movie.

The trailer also shows a scene where Mandarin is looking at a screen divided in several sections, each showing some activity which is most likely led by his Ten Rings organization. One of the major screens show some men holding a hostage in the backdrop of the Ten Rings’ symbol. Those who have watched Iron Man may remember that the same frame from the 2008 movie where Robert Downey Jr, playing the role of Tony Stark, was held captive.

The relation between Iron Man and Shang Chi Legend of the Ten Rings was more pronounced when Marvel released one-shot about the Mandarin, "All Hail the King," on Disney+ HotStar. The short video features Ben Kingsley,who played a character called The Mandarin in Iron Man 3. However, the 2013 movie later revealed that Kingsley was actor Trevor Slattery, who was pretending to be the Mandarin. To clear up the confusion regarding Mandarin ahead of Shang Chi’s release, Marvel re-released the 13-minute video, which originally appeared in 2014 as a bonus on the home video release of Thor: The Dark World. All Hail the King tells the story of documentary filmmaker Jackson Norris (Scoot McNairy) interviewing Trevor from prison.

Fans have expressed their curiosity regarding the connection between the two Marvel movies:

So glad that Marvel’s “All Hail the King” was added to Disney+, since it was only on the web (and DVDs?) in bits and pieces, and low res! Very curious to see how and if #IronMan’s Ten Rings references fit in to #shangchi! pic.twitter.com/ewcuuvypB0— Kim (@Earth2Kim) August 31, 2021

Just finished All Hail The King, the short film that followed up Iron Man 3. I quite enjoyed it, gave me a good laugh thanks to Ben Kingsley. Of course, this all puts Shang Chi and Iron Man 3 in a fascinating context.— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) August 28, 2021

OH SHIT!! i've been looking everywhere where to watch All Hail The King (the iron man 3 short) and they've put it on disney plus i guess for the release of Shang chi coz it very much implied stuff about the Ten Rings 👀— sbeve @ COMMS OPEN (@weylandyuutani) August 30, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will be releasing worldwide this Friday, September 3.

