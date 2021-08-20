Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to Hit Theatres on September 3 in India

Marvel Studios has set the release date for the Indian premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ The film will arrive in Indian cinemas on September 3 in four languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ follows Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the martial arts superhero. Filming for ‘Shang-Chi,’ which originally began in February last year, was halted in early March when Cretton was tested for COVID-19. Even though the director tested negative, Disney, who owns Marvel, still suspended the production to adhere to safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ screenwriter Dave Callaham has penned the script for ‘Shang-Chi’. Shang-Chi, born in China to a Chinese father and a white American mother, first appeared in 1973’s Special Marvel Edition No 15.

The character was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin after Marvel failed to acquire the comic book rights to the television series ‘Kung Fu’. Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, but later became a hero after rebelling against his father’s ways.

