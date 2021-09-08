Shang-Chi Gets Record Breaking Opening at Box Office, Simu Liu Reacts to Naysayers

Marvel Studios released its first Asian-actors led superhero movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, last week. Actor Simu Liu plays the eponymous superhero character, becoming the first Asian actor to have a standalone Marvel movie. However, before Liu became the star that he is today, he used to model for stock images. In an interview Liu had described his early modelling days for stock images as the “gift that keeps on giving.”

Liu is now using his own stock images to react to critics of his latest movie on Twitter, proving how far the actor has come in his career. Since its worldwide release in theatres last week, Shang Chi continues to stay strong in the box office collection. Reacting to the success of his movie, Liu posted a picture of his stock image and turned it into a meme as he captioned it, “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

The tweet was posted on Tuesday, and has received over 267k likes, and over 54k retweets by now. Commenting on Liu’s humorous take on his own stock photo, fans have shared their own favourite photo of the actor from his early modeling days to react.

One user shared Liu’s another stock photo where he is accompanied by some other models looking at a piece of paper and smiling. Captioning the picture the user wrote, “Marvel looking at the box office numbers for Shang Chi.”https://twitter.com/Nina__Serafina/status/1435297528036175877?s=20

Another user shared this picture of Liu sitting at a cinema hall watching a movie as they captioned it, “OMG (Oh my God) it's you watching Shang Chi.”

Fans have also commented with compliments for the actor and his performance in the latest Marvel movie. As one user commented, “The movie was awesome. The audience in my theater gave a round of applause at the end. I loved it in IMAX.”

