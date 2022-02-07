Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Issuing Apology Over ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Actress Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, recently issued an apology over the use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE), commonly known as “blaccent,” for which she has received massive backlash. The Golden Globe-winning actress, who recently starred in Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi, addressed the ongoing criticism in a statement on Twitter on Saturday that she began by saying, “Aa a non-black POC (person of colour), I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE.” The 33-year-old actress also added, “There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country. But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

A few hours after issuing her statement, Awkwafina announced that she was leaving Twitter for quite some time.

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️— nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

Awkwafina has been accused of appropriating the culture of African-Americans in her comical work which has miffed many of the people who belong to the community. Cheryl Bedford, Founder of Women of Color Unite, an organisation fighting for fair access and treatment for women of colour in Hollywood, told BuzzFeed News on Saturday, “Putting on any marginalised person’s identity in comedy equates a person’s voice and culture to not being taken seriously. It’s making fun of, and it upholds white supremacy by turning the voices of a community into a joke.”

Awkwafina’s statement mentioned that while growing up, she consumed hip hop culture and she became fond of it. The actress added that as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to define what their journey as immigrants means to them, “What is correct and where they don't belong."

The recent backlash came when the actress was nominated for an NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Award, which historically has honoured African-American achievement and talent in Hollywood. Awkwafina was recognised for her Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, which did not go down well with many people from the marginalised community since she had not apologised or acknowledged the criticism about her past appropriation of AAVE.

To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!— nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

1. Not one word of this is an apology for making a mockery of Black people and Black culture.2. What the hell is "immigrant acculturation"?3. I need people to stop making these kinds of half-assed statements during Black History Month. 28 days ain't enough for this foolishness https://t.co/bA8ctMZlUT— Carolyn Hinds 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) February 5, 2022

Awkwafina's statement arrived during Black History Month.

