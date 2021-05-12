Shankar Accuses Kamal Haasan, Lyca Productions for 'Indian 2' Delay

Ace director Shankar and Lyca Productions have entered a legal battle over the long delay of the ambitious Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Reacting to the case filed by Lyca Productions, the filmmaker has now filed a counter-petition accusing both the production house and the actor for the delay.

Earlier, Lyca went to Madras High Court seeking a ban on Shankar’s other films before completing their project. Shankar is also attached to direct Ram Charan’s forthcoming film in Telugu and Anniyan remake in Hindi with Ranveer Singh.

Initially, the judges had asked the two warring parties to come to an understanding since they opined that a court order will not bring about an amiable situation in this issue. However, while Lyca wanted the project to be finished in the month of July, Shankar needed time till October. He also cited that some of the scenes performed by late actor Vivek had to be reshot since he had done an important character in the film. The star comedian had passed away last month.

Lyca was then given permission to go for an appeal to ban Shankar from directing any other film before completing Indian 2.

As per reports, now, the acclaimed director has listed a few unavoidable reasons due to which the film has been delayed. In the petition, Shankar stated that initially, Kamal Haasan suffered a makeup allergy delaying the shoot and later a crane accident took place on the sets of the film that claimed the lives of three crew members.

The petition further stated that the film’s release had to be pushed further due to the curfew imposed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also added that he is not responsible for any loss incurred during the production process.The hearing of the case has been adjourned to June 4.

Fans of Indian 2 are hoping that the rift is soon sorted out so that work on the mega movie is resumed. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth and Delhi Ganesh. Anirudh has composed the music of the film.

