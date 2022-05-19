Shankar and Ram Charan's RC15 Title to be Unveiled Today

Tollywood star Ram Charan has tasted both success and failure in two months. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerged as one of the all-time blockbusters, the Koratala Shiva directorial Acharya failed both critically and commercially.

This was also the first time that two films starring Ram Charan were released in the same year. However, for those who were disappointed with the dismal performance of Acharya, there is always Ram Charan’s collaboration with Shankar to look forward to. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled RC15, went on floors in September last year.

And now the buzz suggests that both — the title as well as the first look of the film — will be unveiled on Thursday.

The Ram Charan-Shankar collaboration came about after the director’s Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan in the lead, hit a roadblock. Shankar decided to move forward with RC15 for the time being. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film will also feature Sunil, Anjali, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra in other important roles. Thiru and Thaman are handling cinematography and music for the film.

Earlier, reports had surfaced about the title of the film being Vishwambhara. However, there was no official confirmation of the same and now, there are reports that the film will be titled Sarkarodu. We can only wait and watch if the reports hold.

Meanwhile, Shankar has also announced a Hindi remake of Anniyan that he plans to do with Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.