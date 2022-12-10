Shankar Mahadevan Defends Tanishk Bagchi Over Backlash For His Remixes, 'He's Doing a Great Job'

Tanishk Bagchi had received his fair share of love and criticism from people for his remakes of iconic songs in the past. Whether it was Masakalli 2.0, Aankh Maarein, Mere Angne Mein or O Saki Saki, everyone seems to be divided over his work. Adding another remake to his collection, Tanishk Bagchi had remade ‘Jehda Nasha’ for Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. While the singer has defended his stance for making remixes time and again, Shankar Mahadevan has recently showed his support to the composer who has also churned out originals like Raatan Lambiyaan.

While speaking with ETimes, Shankar Mahadevan explained, “He’s doing a great job as far as the remixes are concerned. It’s work for him, you know? When there is no work in the industry, the work is needed for young music composers. Don’t blame the music composers for this. Blame the music company, blame the producer, and to a certain extent if the director is in control blame the directors also for taking a decision like this. It’s getting boring and predictable and absolutely pakau."

The My Name Is Khan composer further added, “Tanishk is a fabulous musician, a great musician. He can compose original songs too. He is a young, new, upcoming composer. And it’s work at the end of the day. So please do not blame the music composer. I’m sure that if he composes an original song, the music company will reject it. They say, ‘No we don’t want this. Koi purana gaana hi leke daal do.”

Earlier, while speaking on the backlash he received for Jehda Nasha, Tanishk Bagchi had told Hindustan Times, “The audience does not even know the name of Jedha Nasha’s original singers (Amar Jalal and IP Singh). You only know my name because I have recreated it. Log jaante hi nahi ki kisne gaaya hai wo gaana (People don’t know the names of the original singers). This step of recreating the song and picturising it on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will help the original singers in getting noticed. We are just becoming a window for these people to come out in the mainstream.”

Bagchi’s first remake song Humma Humma, from the 2017 film Ok Jaanu. was initially disliked, but later went on to receive over 200 million views on YouTube. That same year, he recreated more classic songs like Tamma Tamma, Mere Rashke Qamar, Cheez Badi, etc. He then won the Zee Cine Award for Song of the Year for his song Baarish from Half Girlfriend and the 2018 IIFA Award for Best Music Director for the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Tanishk-Vayu’s song Kanha got many nominations and the singer Shashaa Tirupati also won one of them.

