Shankar Mahadevan on Padma Shri Win: It Has Given Me Responsibility Towards Our Music, Culture
Shankar Mahadevan was a computer engineer before he started making music for films.
Shankar Mahadevan after winning Padma Shri. (Image: Instagram/Shankar Mahadevan)
Shankar Mahadevan, who was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 11, says the honour has brought about a sense of responsibility in him.
"These things are very very special. It's great that the Government of India felt that I would be capable enough of getting this honour. I don't know whether I'm capable enough or not, but the fact that I got this it means it has given me responsibility towards our music, our culture and our classical music to be propagated to the rest of the world," he told Firstpost.
On getting recognised by the Indian government so late in his career, he said, "I think everything has its time. It's better when you get an award late than somebody tells you that you're awarded too soon. It's a compliment for me when people say that I should have been awarded way before. This seems better than someone saying you're worthy of it.”
Known for composing music for some major blockbusters, including Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Bunty Aur Babli, Mahadevan was a computer engineer before he started making music for films. Talking about it, he said, "If I would have wanted to my routine thing, I could have been sitting in front of a monitor. I would have been developing software somewhere. I just followed my passion and that's why I am here.”
“You have to get that conviction, you have to do it with complete confidence and one should be ready to fail also. If you got the confidence to fail, you will learn a lot," he added.
