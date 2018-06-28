English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shankar Mahadevan's Academy to Collaborate with Maharashtra Mandal Singapore
Bollywood music director Shankar Mahadevan's school Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA) has joined hands with Maharashtra Mandal Singapore (MMS).
Shankar Mahadevan performs during Banega Swachh India Campaign at Sun-n-Sand Hotel on Monday, September 2, 2017 in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood music director Shankar Mahadevan's school Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA) has joined hands with Maharashtra Mandal Singapore (MMS) to offer Indian music programmes to students of Singapore. The partnership was announced today, an official release said.
"This association will look at reaching out to Indians based out of Singapore and further enhance their music learning experience," it added.
Commenting on the development, Mahadevan said SMA wants to make learning Indian music rewarding by making the lovely Indian tradition more modern and more fun filled, but keep a structured way of learning music to reach out to students all across the globe.
"We aim to bring the same quality of music education in Singapore and thank MMS for their support in conserving India's music genres," he added.
Mahadevan said his Academy provides courses in Hindustani and Carnatic classical, Hindi movie songs and devotional songs among others that are brought online for the first time through SMA's cloud based platform allowing students from anywhere in the world to have an interactive class with a live teacher.
SMA has a presence in 76 countries with nearly 20,000 students across online, schools, corporates and affiliate centres. The Academy operates its online classes 24/7 and has conducted over 95,000 virtual classes till date, he said.
MMS is a platform connecting the Maharashtrian diaspora in Singapore where people meet, socialise, exchange notes and celebrate occasions all under one roof.
