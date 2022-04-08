Shankar's Ram Charan-Starrer RC15 Has a Title Update. Check Here

Ace filmmaker Shankar is currently busy directing his maiden Telugu film tentatively titled RC15 starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The latest update is that the film has been titled Sarkarodu. The makers were planning to release the film during the 2023 Sankranthi season.

As per the latest buzz, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 66 is also said to be coming on Sankranthi next year. Meanwhile, the makers of RC15 are now planning to release the film in the summer of 2023. However, an official update regarding the same is yet to come.

For the unversed, both the upcoming projects are bankrolled by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Besides everything, rumour is rife that the non-theatrical rights of Ram Charan-starrer have been acquired by the leading media house ZEE Channel for around Rs 200 crore. In addition, ZEE5 has also struck a deal with the makers as a streaming partner for the film. The film has Bollywood actor Kiara Advani playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

Advertisement

In addition, the thrilling project ensembles the cast of Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi, and Vennela Kishore. It also has Malayalam actor Jayaram, Sunil, and Tamil director SJ Suriah in other pivotal roles. Reportedly, Ram Charan will be seen as an IAS officer, while Telugu actor Srikanth as the CM. Touted to be a political drama, the storyline revolves around electoral reforms.

Speaking of the technical crew, the pan-India project has cinematography by Tirru. S.Thaman will compose music for the project.

Ram Charan is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. On the professional front, he has multiple upcoming projects in the pipeline

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.