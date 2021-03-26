Shanmukhapriya on Her Indian Idol 12 Journey, Anushka Sharma Shares a Glimpse of Vamika

Shanmukhapriya forayed into singing when she was just four years old. Both her parents have good ear for music and recognised their daughter’s talent early on when she sang notations to an alarm clock tune. Now, having participated and won reality shows as a kid, Shanmukha finally stepped into the adult club with Indian Idol 12 where she is impressing fans, judges and special guests alike with her electrifying performances. Composer Anu Malik has also promised Shanmukha her Bollywood break and it will help her realise the lifelong dream of becoming a playback singer.

Born and brought up in Vizag, when asked about her decision to enter Indian Idol, Shanmukha says, “It has always been a dream to participate in this show. I have grown up watching it. Even my parents wanted to see me on this platform. Other reality shows I have done prior to this were all in the age group of 15 and below. This is my first show in the senior category.”

Read: Shanmukhapriya on Why She Participated in Indian Idol 12 Despite Winning Reality Shows Earlier

Anushka Sharma has shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for her father Colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a series of throwback pictures of her dad enjoying special moments of his life. One photo features memories from his youth. The other picture showcases his days in the Indian Army.

Another photo shows him having a gala time at Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli. In the last picture, Ajay could be seen holding Virat and Anushka’s baby girl, Vamika, in his arms.

Read: Anushka Sharma Wishes Dad on Birthday With Adorable Photo of Him Holding Vamika in Arms, See Pics

Mouni Roy started her showbiz career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and tasted stupendous success with TV shows like Mahadev and the Naagin series. She is also passionate about dancing and has participated in several reality shows and featured in dance numbers in movies. She moved onto movie roles with films like Gold and Made in China, and will soon be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In a candid conversation, Mouni talks about her latest music video Patli Kamariya, her showbiz career and her spiritual journey.

Read: In My Entire Television Career, All My Characters Were Given Names of Goddesses: Mouni Roy

Actress Ankita Lokhande, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former partner, has been very vocal about him since his unfortunate demise last year. From supporting his family to demanding justice for him at every chance she got- she has done it all.

But in a recent interview, she opened up about the toll it took on her, and how she had to face so much hatred from internet trolls. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed she was questioned for not posting anything immediately after Sushant’s break-up. Even her current partner Vicky Jain couldn’t escape the trolls.

Read: Ankita Lokhande on Sushant’s Death: We Suddenly Became Perfect Couple, Vicky Jain Touted as Worst

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen in Pathan, a YRF backed actioner, which reportedly sees him playing a secret agent. The movie is shrouded in secrecy and no official announcement has been made in the regard yet. However, Salman Khan had hinted earlier that he will be shooting for a cameo in Pathan.

As fans eagerly await for a first look of SRK to drop from the upcoming movie, it has been revealed that the actor has charged a whopping salary for featuring in it. As per a report, SRK is charging Rs 100 crore as fees for Pathan role. Although this is unconfirmed as of now, but with the kind of hype surrounding SRK’s new film after Zero (2018), its not unlikely that he is commanding such a hefty price. Plus, Pathan is eyeing 2022 release which guarantees its cinema release and a blockbuster opening is expected.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mind-boggling Remuneration for ‘Pathan’ Revealed

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment strories.