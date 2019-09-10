Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke 'Faked' Relationship to Enter Nach Baliye 9?

Nach Baliye's Season 9 started on a high note. Apart from coming from Salman Khan's production house, the concept of the show to pair up current or even ex-couples together was something which hadn't been brought on the podium.

While the TRP may not have reached as anticipated, the show garnered a plethora of controversies. After Urvashi Dholakia claiming unfair eviction and the infamous Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh spat, here's another shocking revelation.

According to a report in Spotboye, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, who were one of the best performers on the show and even considered the fittest contenders for winning the 'Nach Baliye 9' title, were not lovers in real life! The report in the entertainment portal further adds that the two faked to be a couple to get into the show, the concept which required only Baliye's or Exs.

However, whether the two faked it on their own accord or were asked by the makers to pull this off can't be certain.

Shantanu Maheshwari, who is a trained dancer, made his acting debut with the show Dil Dosti Dance and was appreciated for his role as Swayam Shekhawat. He was the second contestant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 (2016-2017) and emerged as the winner of the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017).

According to the actor-dancer, he and Nityaami met on the show Medically Yours where they played the main leads. In an interview with India Today, the actor said about Nityaami, "It's honestly hard to describe how we fell for each other, but we are good friends, which is also how our relationship began. We are both fun, easy-going and chilled out individuals who are quite adventurous, and these qualities within made us click together right from the beginning," he added.

For his upcoming stint in Nach Baliye 9, he had said, I have been offered Nach Baliye in the past, but I wasn't in a relationship back then so I never took it up. Though this time it accidentally slipped from my mouth that I am seeing someone, after which things just fell into place and Nityaami and I mutually decided to do the show. We also took this up because of our mutual love for dance, as well as to get to know each other better.

