Shantanu Maheshwari Says Positivity Is The Key Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic

Shantanu Maheshwari, who will make his Bollywood debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi, said mental health is the key to win the Corona battle.

As panic has gripped people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shantanu says, "Keeping a positive state of mind at all times without allowing panic or fear to get the better of me, is what I am ensuring right now. I feel mental health is what will play a big role during these times. I am making sure that I am mentally strong to embrace the situation at hand."

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 says this is definitely one of the toughest and most challenging phases in recent times that he has experienced. "I am sure that not only me but, most especially of my age group are experiencing the same emotions. The current circumstances we have all been put under are definitely not easy to live in. We are being pulled away from our regular routine and work is not pleasant at all. But again it's for everybody's betterment and so following law and order is the most apt thing to do right now," he added.

Like other celebrities, Shantanu too has taken over to his household chores, due to the sans of housekeepers. He also shared a hilarious video of him giving a tutorial on how to do 'pocha' (Mopping).

