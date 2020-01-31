Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shantanu Maheshwari to Make Bollywood Debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Shantanu Maheshwari is reported to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Shantanu Maheshwari to Make Bollywood Debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Gangubai Kathiawadi?
Shantanu Maheshwari is reported to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

A popular name in the television industry as an actor and dancer, Shantanu Maheshwari is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali wanted a fresh face to play a pivotal character named Afsan. Though there is no official confirmation about this.

Shantanu started his career with V Channel’s Dil Dosti Dance (D3) as an actor and dancer. Shantanu is also a part of the Desi Hoppers dance group, who won the World Dance Championship in 2015, Los Angeles. He has also participated in various TV reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and America’s Got Talent among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of the ferocious brothel owner Gangubai, who was forced into prostitution in her early days. Later, she owned a brothel and was known among dangerous gangsters who were her clients.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had shared her first look from the film on the photo-sharing platform, which was praised by her fans.

The biographical crime film is slated to release on September 11.

