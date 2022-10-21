Sharad Kelkar Denies Reports Of Starring In Ajay Devgn’s Next Bholaa

Sharad Kelkar is currently leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming Marathi film Har Har Mahadev. The historical action drama is all set to hit the cinema halls this Diwali, on October 25. Apart from Har Har Mahadev, Sharad has also been in the limelight as several reports suggested that he is gearing up for Ajay Devgn’s next, Bholaa.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Code Name: Tiranga actor addressed the reports about starring in Bholaa and revealed that he is not going to be a part of the Ajay Devgn-starrer. However, he confirmed that has another project lined up with Ajay. Sharad also shared that there was one project that was supposed to go on floors but didn’t because their schedules didn’t match. “But we are working on it in the future. I think maybe next year we will work on it and it’s gonna be crazy,” he concluded.

Top showsha video

Sharad Kelkar and Ajay Devgn had previously collaborated in films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Baadshaho.

In other news, Sharad recently reunited with Prabhas for Adipurush as he will be dubbing for the Hindi version of the highly-anticipated film. During his interaction with the entertainment portal, he expressed his excitement for the film and said, “For anyone in India, it’s a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance, thanks to Om (Om Raut, director).” Sharad had also lent his voice to Prabhas’s character in the Hindi dub of the Baahubali film franchise.

Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander, Baji Prabhu Deshpande. in Har Har Mahadev. Abhijeet Deshpande has helmed the film. Besides Sharad, it also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayli Sanjeev and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here