Sharad Kelkar Finishes Dubbing for The Family Man 2

Actor Sharad Kelkar on Tuesday hailed his hit web series, The Family Man, calling it the best show in India, and added that he has completed dubbing his portions for the upcoming season two of the popular show.

"Dubbing done... Glad to be a part of India's best show," Sharad wrote on his Instagram account.

Along with it, he posted a picture from the dubbing studio where he poses with a mic.

The Family Man revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The first season, which dropped last year, marked Sharad's debut in the digital world.

"There is a nice line in the show, that it doesn't matter if you are a little selfish. All of us have to be a little selfish in order to do what we want to do in life. We work for our family and kids but hardly get time for ourselves. It's a very simple, guy-next-door kind of character. For me, it was interesting because whatever roles I have done till date, are all macho kind of characters," Sharad had told IANS while talking about the first season.

The series is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The upcoming season will also feature Samantha Akkineni along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.