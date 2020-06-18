MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sharad Kelkar, Gaurav Chopraa in Talks to Replace Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Gaurav Chopraa, Karan Singh Grover, Sharad Kelkar

Separate reports say both Gaurav Chopraa and Sharad Kelkar have been approached to play the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Ever since Karan Singh Grover quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the hunt for a new Mr Bajaj has been on. Several actors' names have come up in reports, including that of Gaurav Chopraa and Sharad Kelkar. Karan reportedly opted out of the show due to concerns about the Coronavirus crisis.

The new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is set to resume shoot from next week and there is a strong buzz about actor Gaurav Chopraa being finalised to replace Karan. While Gaurav has not rubbished the news of him being approached by the makers for the role of Mr Bajaj, he stated that he would like to give out an official statement only after Balaji Telefilms' announce it, reported Mid-Day.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla reported that actor Sharad Kelkar has also received a call for the same role. A source said, "Sharad received a call for the role and currently the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options."

When Pinkvilla reached out to Sharad's spokesperson, they confirmed that he has been approached but did not reveal anything more.

