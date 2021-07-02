Sharad Kelkar Gets Death Threats for The Family Man Role, KGF Star Yash Moves Into New Home

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who played Arvind in the second season of The Family Man 2, revealed that he has received threats from fans for ‘coming in between Suchi and Srikant.’ Played by Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee respectively, Suchi and Srikant are a married couple in the show. However, Arvind has feeling for Suchi, who is his co-worker.

In the show, it is implied that the two had a physical relationship during their trip to Lonavala, though the makers never reveal the mystery. Even the actors, including Sharad, Priyamani and Manoj have refused to reveal the answer to what happened between Suchi and Arvind in Lonavala.

Kannada star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit were dressed up in traditional attire on Thursday to perform the Hindu rituals of housewarming. The celebrity couple moved into their new home in Bengaluru and a few pictures of the family performing the traditional ceremony held before settling in the house have been shared on social media by fans.

As per reports, the 35-year-old actor bought the house at Prestige Golf Apartments in Bangalore. A few fans even shared pictures of the interiors of the house on the fan pages. The couple was also accompanied by Yash’s parents, Pushpa and Arun Kumar.

Netflix’s latest offering, Haseen Dillruba, has a title which throws you off scent. A murder mystery, it has in one of the first scenes, Taapsee Pannu’s Rani Kashyap asking the guy who has come bride hunting to her house if has read Dinesh Pandit’s thrillers.

He is wonderful with the way he spins the most devious of stories setting them in some of the smallest Indian towns. The boy, rather man – Rishu (Vikrant Massey), who works as an engineer in an electricity board at Jwalapur, has never heard of Pandit.

Actress, television presenter Mandira Bedi’s husband, producer Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 30. He was 49. The news of his demise came as a shock to the industry. Mandira’s friends and industry colleagues have expressed their condolences via social media. From Ronit Roy to Ashish Chaudhary, Mandira’s colleagues and friends were seen standing next to the actress and giving her the much-needed support.

The social media platforms were filled with videos and images from Raj Kaushal’s last rights. Then there was one video that caught the attention of the Internet. It had yesteryears’ star Mahima Chaudhary.

Pratik Gandhi became an overnight sensation with his incredible portrayal of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta on Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992. After his impressive performance on the show based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam, the actor has apparently been cast as the lead in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy biopic.

Filmmaker Mahi V. Raghava, whose Yatra, a biopic of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was an immense success, is apparently planning another biopic- this time on Rajasekhar Reddy’s son, YS Jagan, who is the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

