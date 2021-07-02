Sharad Kelkar Reveals He Gets Death Threats For His 'The Family Man 2' Character

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who played Arvind in the second season of The Family Man 2, revealed that he has received threats from fans for ‘coming in between Suchi and Srikant.’ Played by Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee respectively, Suchi and Srikant are a married couple in the show. However, Arvind has feeling for Suchi, who is his co-worker.

In the show, it is implied that the two had a physical relationship during their trip to Lonavala, though the makers never reveal the mystery. Even the actors, including Sharad, Priyamani and Manoj have refused to reveal the answer to what happened between Suchi and Arvind in Lonavala.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Sharad revealed, “I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it." The actor said that he has seen a lot of fan-theories and memes about the show and his character.

Sharad added that he finds The Family Man 2 memes very funny. “The theory in the first season became so big that Arvind is Zulfiqar actually, for whom the mission was done, and now so many memes are being made every day, like when Arvind and Suchi were in Lonavala, Chellam sir was watching us, or when Srikant was in Chennai, me and Suchi were dancing on the beach. They are damn funny and so creative, and it’s going in the favour of the show,” he added.

Previously, Priyamani had also opened up about the hate she received due to the Arvind-Suchi storyline. She said that she gets comments on Instagram from fans asking why she betrayed Srikant. The actress in an interview said that she must have done something right for people to have this reaction.

Directed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 also stars Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role. The show will reportedly be back for a season 3.

