Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sharad Kelkar Reveals Why He Rejected Offers from Bigg Boss Repeatedly

Sharad Kelkar says he has never watched a single episode of Bigg Boss, even though he has been receiving calls from them every year.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Sharad Kelkar Reveals Why He Rejected Offers from Bigg Boss Repeatedly
Image: Instagram

Bigg Boss is probably the most popular yet controversial reality show on Indian television. The show, currently in its 13th season, has always made headlines for the love and hate displayed by its celebrity contestants. While some celebs join the show to connect better with their fans, a lot of famous names have refused to be a part of the show.

One of the actors who has rejected offers from Bigg Boss is Sharad Kelkar. The Housefull 4 star has been approached to be in the show since Bigg Boss season one. However, the actor said that he wants to keep his personal life 'personal', so he has rejected the offer every time.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Kelkar was asked if he follows the show. He replied, "I don't know a thing about it and I haven't seen a single frame of it. They (makers) call me every time. Since the time it started, every year they have called me. All the seasons."

However, despite being called many times, Kelkar wants to stay away from Bigg Boss. He said, "My personal life is my personal life. I can't share it with anyone, that's the first thing. I am not a guy who can be pretentious. I am the way I am, I cannot be someone else on the screen and act 24×7."

Kelkar, who has starred in TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar and movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.

