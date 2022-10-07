Sharad Kelkar Turns 46: Latest, Upcoming Movies, Web Series and TV Shows of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHARAD KELKAR: Sharad Kelkar has turned 46 today. He is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the television and cinema industry, in fact, he is a master of all trades. The actor began his career on the small screen in daytime soap operas. Sharad made his acting debut with the Doordarshan television programme Aakrosh. He has appeared in a lot of TV shows before moving on to movies and online series.

In Bollywood, he has appeared in cameos and major roles. He is one of the most popular dubbing artists in addition to being a well-known face in television, film, and online series. His countless performances have been praised by a large number of his fans. On the occasion of his 46th birthday, let us have a look at his upcoming and latest TV shows, web series, and movies.

Har Har Mahadev (2023)

He is all set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the upcoming movie, Har Har Mahadev. The makers unveiled the actor’s first look from the movie recently.

Tiranga (2022)

The nearly three-minute-long trailer begins with the appearance of Sharad, who is being watched by Parineeti’s scout. The film, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, promises never-before-seen action and fighting sequences. Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Shishir Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and Deesh Mariwala also star in the film. The film will be released in theatres on October 14, this year.

Operation Romeo (2022)

Sharad can be seen as a wicked cop in Operation Romeo, a Hindi remake of the popular 2019 Malayalam hit Ishq: Not a Love Story. The romantic thriller film is directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment Production. The movie deals with the persecution of a young couple under the guise of moral policing. The movie hit the theatres on April 22 this year.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)

Actor Sharad Kelkar plays an army officer in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhisekh Dudhaiya and written by Raman Kumar and Ritesh Shah. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The Family Man (2019-2021)

The actor has also participated in web series, which has helped him earn recognition. Sharad Kelkar makes his OTT platform debut with The Family Man. He portrayed Arvind in the web series.

Laxmi (2020)

In the OTT horror-comedy Laxmi, the real trans lady whose ghost haunts Akshay Kumar was represented by Sharad Kelkar. Even though Sharad only had a fifteen-minute role in the movie, his enthralling performance earned him the title “soul” of the film.

