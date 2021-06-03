Sharad Malhotra Wants to go on a Double Date with Ex Divyanka Tripathi and Their Respective Spouses

Actor Sharad Malhotra praised his ex-girlfriend, actress Divyanka Tripathi and also expressed his desire to go on a double date with their respective spouses. While Sharad is married to Ripci Bhatia, Divyanka found love in Vivek Dahiya.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “Mujhe pata nahi woh kis san mein hoga, but definitely umeed hai ki kabhi ho yaar (Absolutely! I don’t know in what century it will happen but I hope it does). I think bygones are bygones. We have all accepted life beautifully. We have moved on. Hum sabki shaadiyaan ho chuki hai, hum khush hai (We are both married and happy). It’s good to have a nice dinner once in a while. Jab bhi ho, agar kabhi ho toh (Whenever it happens, if it ever does).”

He further said, “The way she conducts herself in public aur apne aap ko jis tarah carry karti hai (the way she carries herself), great, yaar. Fantastic! Bohot khush hai, mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai yeh dekh kar (She is very happy and I am very happy to see that).”

Sharad and Divyanka dated for eight years before going on their separate ways. They have worked together in TV shows Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

