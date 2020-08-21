Sharad Malhotra: 'Naagin 5' Has Something New Happening Every Week

Actor Sharad Malhotra is the latest star to join the hit TV show, Naagin 5. He promises major fireworks in the latest season of the show.

"The scale of the show is grand this time and the plot twists will ensure that there is always something new happening every week. The viewers can expect some major fireworks," said Sharad.

His co-stars on season five, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal are equally charged.

Surbhi said: "The show comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honour to be a part of such a popular show. I am feeling excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."

Mohit is also "very excited for this new beginning in my life and look forward to a spectacular journey ahead".

Mohit Sehgal was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with wife Sanaya Irani. Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Muskaan and Surbhi Chandna in Sanjeevani reboot.

The popular franchise has seen the likes of Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing shape-shifting serpents. This season "Naagin" casts Hina Khan in the starring role.