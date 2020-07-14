Sharad Malhotra on Depression After Failed Bollywood Career: Thought I Would Become Next SRK

The recent tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a platform for discussion about mental health. Now, actor Sharad Malhotra, who rose to fame with the popular TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006, opened up about battling depression after his Bollywood films flopped.

Talking to the Times of India, Sharad said, “After my shows became hits, I was under this notion that I would become the next Shah Rukh Khan. I starred in two films — From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath — and both were huge flops. I felt like my dreams were shattered. I found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that my films did not work. That was the worst phase of my life because I had already stopped thinking of doing TV shows.”

Sharad said that for four years he cut off from people around him. He eventually turned to spirituality and focused on exercising and meditating. He also revealed it took him another two years after that to muster the courage to look for work.

His last project was Muskaan. He said he was grateful that TV accepted him again.

The actor said that success and failure keep happening. He said that no one has the right to pass judgement on Sushant's death as there are so many rejections that people face every day, and no one can understand what went on his mind. He said that it took him four years to face the world and only he knew how his mental health was during that time.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).