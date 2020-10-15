Sharad Malhotra Plays Song 'Dil Ibadat' on Guitar As He Recovers from Covid-19, Watch Video

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was seen playing guitar in a video posted by him on Instagram.

"#musichealsthesoul...It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward...Rocky balboa...Yestrday was good...Today is better & tomrw will be awesome coz Life goes on and one must always be grateful under all circumstances ~ Thank you Lord....#keepstrumming with @roxytempest #playcoronaplay #dilibadat ...PS - Biwiistherealcheel @ripci.bhatia (sic)," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Sharad, who was in self-isolation at home after testing positive for Covid-19, recently shared that he recovered and his reports came negative.

He shared in a post, “'NEGATIVE' never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr Mk Nigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree. Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sharad plays a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 along with Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. In his absence, Dheeraj Dhoopar has temporarily filled in for him in the show.