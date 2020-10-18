Sharad Malhotra Resumes Naagin 5 Shoot After Covid-19 Recovery, Says 'Felt Like Homecoming'

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Naagin 5, has recovered from Covid-19 and resumed shooting for the show. The actor said that his co-star Surbhi Chandna, who is seen as Bani was very happy to have him back on the sets.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, "We have an amazing team and I have missed each and every one of them in these last 15 days. I have been through a personal setback in the form of COVID. However, when I came on the set, I was filled with positive energy. It felt like homecoming. Even my co-actor, Surbhi, came up to me and told me that she was happy to have me back. I am glad that we are back to doing what we do best – entertaining our viewers."

Along with Sharad, his co-star Aakash Talwar and director Ranjan Singh had also tested positive for the virus. The two have also recovered and resumed shooting for Naagin 5.

Recently, Sharad had taken to Instagram and shared, "Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer.....See u sooooooon @balajitelefilmslimited (sic)."

Meanwhile, besides Sharad and Surbhi, Mohit Sehgal also plays a lead role in the show.