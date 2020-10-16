Sharad Malhotra Resumes Shooting for Naagin 5 After Recovering from Covid-19

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered from the virus and joined the shooting of his show Naagin 5, where he plays the role of Veer.

"Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer.....See u sooooooon," he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Recently, the actor had shared that he has finally tested negative for Covid-19. “'NEGATIVE' never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr Mk Nigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree. Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits (sic).”

Post his recovery, he also shared a video of himself playing guitar on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in his absence, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had temporarily filled-in for him in the show. The show also stars Surbhi Chandna as Bani and Mohit Sehgal as Jay.