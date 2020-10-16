Sharad Malhotra Resumes Shooting for Naagin 5 After Recovering from Covid-19
Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Naagin 5, has recovered from Covid-19 and joined the shooting of the show.
Actor Sharad Malhotra, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered from the virus and joined the shooting of his show Naagin 5, where he plays the role of Veer.
"Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer.....See u sooooooon," he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.
Recently, the actor had shared that he has finally tested negative for Covid-19. “'NEGATIVE' never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr Mk Nigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree. Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits (sic).”
Post his recovery, he also shared a video of himself playing guitar on Instagram.
It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. Rocky balboa Yestrday was good...Today is better & tomrw will be awesome coz Life goes on and one must always be grateful under all circumstances ~ Thank you Lord.... #keepstrumming with @roxytempest #playcoronaplay #dilibadat PS - Biwiistherealcheel @ripci.bhatia
Meanwhile, in his absence, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had temporarily filled-in for him in the show. The show also stars Surbhi Chandna as Bani and Mohit Sehgal as Jay.