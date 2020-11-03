Sharad Malhotra Shares BTS Pic from Naagin 5 Episode with Surbhi Chandna

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his co-star Surbhi Chandna. In the picture from the sets of the show, the actors can be seen lost in each other’s eyes during the puja.

“Back to monday and waiting for Saturday 🖤😑 #vanikinavratri #VaniVibes #nagin5 only on @colorstv @8pm @balajitelefilmslimited,” Sharad wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. As the show airs on TV on weekends, Sharad has expressed his excitement for it.

Surbhi also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, where she can be seen dressed in red-ruffled saree for Naagin 5. “Ruffle Muffle…#banisharma #banistylinggoals #sclookbook #naagin5 #swipeleft…Thankyou to the team who gets all these looks together,” the actress captioned the picture.

Producer Vikas Gupta took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Uff”.

In a recent episode, Veer reveals his true identity to Bani, played by surbhi, and confessed his feelings for her. Along with Sharad and Surbhi, actor Mohit Sehgal is also part of Naagin 5. He is seen in the role of Jay.