Sharad Malhotra Shares Picture with Naagin 5 Co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-stars from the show Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

“Punjabis in the house .....#bani #veer #shakura #humsaathsaathhain.... #naagin5,” Sharad wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen in red outfit, whereas Sharad and Dheeraj are seen in black attires.

Sharad recently recovered from Covid-19, the actor was in self-isolation at his home when he had tested positive. In his absence, Dheeraj, who had launched Naagin 5 with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra had filled-in for him.

Sharad had taken to Instagram and shared, “'NEGATIVE' never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr Mk Nigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree. Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits (sic).”