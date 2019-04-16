Sharad Malhotra to Tie the Knot with Ripci Bhatia on April 20, See His 'Roka' Pic

TV actor Sharad Malhotra, who has earlier been in news for his unhappy relationships, is all set to tie the knot in a fairytale wedding on April 20. Recently, Sharad Malhotra got engaged to Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based fashion designer, and took to Instagram to share the news with friends and fans.While there has been a lot of buzz around their marriage, an unseen picture from their 'roka' ceremony has made his fans fall in love with the couple. Apparently, the picture was posted by Ripci Bhatia, who has a private account. She shared the picture with the caption, 'Will you ever stop running,' he asked. 'Only if I find something worth stopping for,' she said. And so she did.The picture was later reposted by a fan page of Sharad Malhotra.As per the details so far, the wedding festivities of Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia will commence on April 19, and they’ll have a cocktail and dinner post their engagement ceremony. The couple will tie the knot on April 20 in Andheri, Mumbai. The wedding reception for Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia will take place in Kolkata on May 3.Sharad, who has earlier accepted to be marriage-phobic, said that he felt an instant connection with Ripci Bhatia. He told TOI, “What connected us probably was our fear of marriage. Ripci traveled the world for six years to avoid marriage. I would have loved to do that, too, but I was constantly working. It’s only recently that our families got involved after we spoke over the phone for a few days. Both of us instantly realized that this is it and decided to take the plunge.”Sharad Malhotra came in news last year after he called off his engagement with Pooja Bisht citing compatibility issues. Sharad had also dated Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, his co-star in TV serial 'Banu Mai Teri Dulhan' for many years.