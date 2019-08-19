Sharddha Kapoor Says Prabhas Helped Her in Learning Telugu for Saaho
Sharddha Kapoor recalled how she learnt Telugu for her upcoming film 'Saaho,' which releases on August 30.
Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Saaho is by far one of the most anticipated films of Shraddha Kapoor's career in the Indian film industry. Not only is the action film releasing in multiple language, it is mounted on a big budget and promises never-seen-before action sequences.
It is known that Saaho was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and that both stars dubbed for their respective characters in the film on their own. Earlier Prabhas had claimed how he dubbed for his lines in Hindi, despite not being fully versed in the language and now Shraddha shed light on how it was like remembering and dubbing dialogues in a foreign language, i.e. Telugu.
During a promotional event, Shraddha recollected how Prabhas, the dialect coach and crew helped her in learning Telugu for the film. A video hosted by an entertainment website shows her saying, "I learnt dialogues (in Telugu) very well. But I wish I can learn the language also. He (pointing to Prabhas) did not need much of my help at all, but all of them helped me a lot. I hope all of you like me speaking in Telugu."
You can watch the video by clicking here.
The report in the website added that Shraddha learnt her dialogues (in Telugu) for Saaho by staying up in the night. She was quoted as saying, "I have memorised dialogues for Saaho by keeping up for many a nights. Not without thinking, but by understanding the meaning of each and every word. I hope the Telugu speaking audiences like me speaking in Telugu in the film."
Saaho, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and others releases on August 30.
