Sharing Beautiful Memory on Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Big B Writes, 'He Leads Me Now Holding My Hand'

Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today and one of the earliest birthday wishes for him came from none other than his father Amitabh Bachchan. Late on Thursday night, Big B took to social media to share a beautiful memory with Jr Bachchan.

In the throwback post, the veteran actor shared two pictures with Abhishek. In the first pic, a young Amitabh is seen holding toddler Abhishek's hand and leading him. Whereas in the second photo, seemingly clicked during a public event, a grown-up Abhishek is seen guiding the way for his dad.

"I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand," Big B captioned the post.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay.

The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will next be seen in "Bob Biswas", a spin-off of the 2012 hit, "Kahaani" that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan. The film is a spin off and Abhishek's look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in "Kahaani".

"Bob Biswas" marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.