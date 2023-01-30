Shark Tank India's season 2 has it all to make it among the most popular shows. Innovative pitches, strategic business models, and never-seen-before offers have kept the fans glued to their screens. Recently, a new promo released by creators gave us a sneak peek into what is in store for us this week. Yet another pitcher is set to steal the show with an idea and business model. The entrepreneur claims to be a ‘modern-day kabadiwala’ and the sharks seem extremely impressed by his model.

The promo starts with the pitcher introducing himself as a modern scrap dealer who founded the company called Scrap Uncle. When asked how he got the idea of making a business out of scrap dealing, the pitcher said, “I had an interest in this since childhood, and then I started doing the research on scrap dealing. I even explored the scrap market. Then, after college, I moved the scrap dealers into my apartment to understand the business." This leaves all the sharks in splits. They seemed amazed by the pitcher's innovation and dedication. Anupam Mittal said, “Hats off to your efforts and ideas."

The pitcher then gets multiple offers from the sharks. Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 60 lakh for 10% equity. Anupam matches the offer and gives the same amount for 8% equity. As they keep lowering the equity to 5%, Amit and Anupam end up in a war of offers.

In another promo shared by the broadcast network, we can see a culmination of upcoming pitches on the show. There are various technology-based products and innovations to make our lives easier. The promo conveys that it does not matter if you are from rural or urban India, young or old; it is the entrepreneurial spirit that will lead you to the path of success and the Shark Tank India platform is open to all.

This popular reality TV show centres on a group of sharks or investors who evaluate the business proposals of the entrepreneurs before making a decision to invest. The sharks on this show are Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho; Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart; Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com; Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; and Aman Gupta, co-founder, and chief marketing officer of boAt.

