Shark Tank India 2 All Set To Return As Shooting To Begin From Friday In Mumbai: Reports

After the massive success of Shark Tank India 1, the show is now coming back with season two. If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the show is all set to begin from Friday. As reported by Pinkvilla, Shark Tank India 2 has been in the pre-production stage for a while and now its shooting will begin from August 19 in Mumbai. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shark Tank India 2 will be shot at a suburban studio in Mumbai.

“The channel will announce the official premiere date of Shark Tank India 2 soon,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Earlier, Anupam Mittal also expressed his excitement for Shark Tank India 2 and said, “I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it’s going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power packed.” When asked if he will be a part of season two also, Anupam added, “Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein.”

Shark Tank India 2 was announced in April this year. Back then, Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo for the upcoming season in which an employee was seen trying to butter his boss to get some investors for his venture. However, a voiceover of the promo was heard saying, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season.”

For the unversed, Shark Tank India has a simple concept – budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges in season one, the last episode of which aired on February 4.

