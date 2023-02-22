The recent episode of Shark Tank India 2 welcomed a couple - Bhavya Madan and Ria Rustagi with their innovative product. They introduced sharks with their brand of headbands and described it as ‘brain ka smartwatch’. These band not only help a person in tracking their stress but also helps them focus on their attention or mood.

When Sharks enquired about how they created this unique product, the founders shared that when one of their family members passed away due to an undetected brain infection, that’s when they designed these bands. The couple then asked for Rs 1 crore investment in their venture for 2 percent equity.

While Vineet Singh opted out, Namita Thapar shared that her offer would be Rs 1 crore in return for 6.6 percent equity. Anupam Mittal also joined her offer. Following this, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta came together as well and matched Namita and Anupam’s offer. This irked Anupam who ended up calling Aman ‘pheku chand’. Aman was also left upset with the jibe. Namita too joked about getting them boxing gloves to resolve the issue. The entrepreneurs, Bhavya and Ria gave sharks a counteroffer of Rs 1 crore for 5 percent equity. Aman and Peyush gave them a final offer of Rs 1 crore for 5.4 percent. The pitchers accepted it.

Earlier this month too, Aman Gupta was seen getting into a verbal spat over a business deal with his fellow shark, Amit Jain when he even called the latter ‘ladaaku’.

Shark Tank India is based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank where the ‘Sharks’ or judges invest in business ideas put forth by young minds. Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Read all the Latest Movies News here