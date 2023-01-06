Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta Says No to Join Anupam, Vineeta, Namita and Peyush in Deal; Watch

Shark Tank India is back with a bang. The second season of the business reality show went on air, with the premiere episode on January 2. While the show has been in news forever, the recent episodes have taken the Internet by storm. In the past, many judges worked together on several pitches on the show, however, a recent promo showcased Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, refusing to partner with any the other shark.

In the episode, that went on air on Thursday, January 5, a woman, her 21-year-old son Vineet and his best friend can be seen pitching their snack company, with a valuation of Rs 3 crore. When the judges came to know about her son's age, they were astounded and labelled him a budding entrepreneur in the country. The pitchers were seen promoting the PatilKaki, the brand's homely essence. The trio wanted to expand their brand to pan-Indian territories, so they asked for Rs. 40 lakhs for 2.5% equity.

When Aman Gupta was about to make an offer, Anupam Mittal interrupted him and told the pitchers that he is ready to offer Rs 40 lakh for 4% equity. Furthermore, the pitchers suggested that the four interested sharks should make her a combined offer, to which Aman responds, “Nahi merko nahi karni chaaron ke saath, main akele karna chahta hun,” (I don't want to do it with the other four. I want to do it alone).

He was then seen making a gesture of tearing the cheque. Later, sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal were chosen by the pitchers.

Shark Tank India airs every day at 9 p.m. on Sony TV and an OTT platform SonyLIV from Monday to Friday. When it comes to sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) has been replaced by Amit Jain, founder and CEO of CarDekho.com. Grover’s absence came as a big disappointment for fans who loved the BharatPe co-founder for his blunt and honest opinions. Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar are among the other sharks who continue in the second season. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua takes charge of the hosting duties of the show.

